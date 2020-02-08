New Lifeline store offers better op shop experience

Lifeline regional business manager for Ipswich and West Moreton Neil Ramm shows off stock inside the new Lifeline store in Goodna.

ONE of Goodna’s much-loved op shops has moved to a new location, offering a bigger and better shopping experience for visitors.

Volunteers from Lifeline packed up the store last week and moved all the clothes, bric-a-brac, CDs, DVDS, books, furniture and beds to its new location, almost directly across the road in Smith St.

This new store, located next to Tursa Employment and Training, is about 100sq m larger.

Lifeline state manager Jamie Mackay said the new shopfront was a more “usable” space.

“This store is a far more usable space and it is going to be a much better experience for our customers,” he said.

“This store is also fully airconditioned, where as our other store was only partly airconditioned.

“By moving, it has also allowed us to double our range of apparel for men, women and children, as well as a bigger range of new and preloved merchandise.”

Ellen Haper, Neil Ramm and Fiona Calcino at the new Lifeline store in Goodna.

The number of clothing racks has almost doubled, and increased the number of tables selling shoes.

The front counters at the store feature an array of jewellery items, belt buckles and perfume, while the back of the store houses furniture such as couches, beds and mattresses.

Mr Mackay said he was excited to showcase the range of products to bargain hunters.

“Our stores feature an array of unique products all at great prices,” he said.

“We have 126 Lifeline stores, so we can distribute the donated preloved and new goods and share them around all the stores.

“We also have a new stock range, and that has been really popular with buyers.”

All the money brought in from the shop goes towards funding Lifeline’s 24 hour counselling and suicide prevention services.

The service is a confidential service for every Australian experiencing a personal crisis or thinking about suicide.

“Over a year, Lifeline takes more than a million calls nationally,” Mr Mackay said.

“The Lifeline Queensland service takes more than 170,000 calls a year.

“Unfortunately, there are more and more calls coming in every year, so it is becoming pretty vital that we have the funds to answer more calls.

“So when you visit our stores, no matter whether you are buying a new belt, or a preloved belt, it supports the phone line.”

Lifeline Goodna is located at 18A Smith St, Goodna.

If you need to talk to someone, contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.