New school puts equal focus on trades and academics

The Australian Industry Trade College has opened a campus in North Ipswich. Students Madelyn Carvolth and Liam Wise with principal Tracey Millar and CEO Mark Hands.

AN independent senior school designed to give young people a significant leg up into the workforce while they earn their senior certificate has opened in Ipswich.

The Australian Industry Trade College opened its fifth campus in North Ipswich, offering a condensed curriculum and a focus on getting straight into work after graduating.

Principal Tracey Millar said the school partners with registered training organisations like TAFE.

"We have trade in our name but we're not a trade college," she said.

About 75 students across Years 10 and 11 arrived for its first day of term.

Another half a dozen students are expected to be picked up during a final selection day.

School terms are cut in two, with time split between the classroom and out in industry.

"The reason we can condense the education block into five weeks is because we've taken out what industry have said to us is not necessary," Ms Millar said.

"Industry have said they want educated young people which is why we insist they stay through to the end of Year 12 and get their QCE.

"We just do their maths, their English and then they get some vocational education like business and digital media. Things they might use to start their own business.

"They'll get a couple of vocational education certificates … and they will get a pro vocational certificate in the trade that they select."

About 1500 AITC students have successfully been placed into apprenticeships or traineeships since it was launched on the Gold Coast in 2008 and 96 per cent have earned their Queensland Certificate of Education.

Madelyn Carvolth and Liam Wise.

As the State Government works to address a skills shortage, Mrs Millar said the AITC were "pioneers" in successfully getting young people into trades.

"When the government changed it to 'earn or learn' suddenly young people in Year 10 couldn't leave school," she said.

"It was foisted upon traditional schools to deal with young people who wanted to do a trade. It's not their speciality. It is ours.

"We're like a private people for young people who want a vocation and go into industry.

"For a long, long time there does appear to be a two class system in Australia and that is university is first class and doing a trade is second class.

"If you have a look at who the mums and dads are pulling up in their dual cab utes outside the most expensive schools in Brisbane and Ipswich at the moment and they're the tradies."

Annual tuition fees for the Ipswich campus are $5700.

AITC CEO Mark Hands said

"The whole idea behind this school is that it's a school created by industry for industry," he said.

"It's basically an Ipswich Grammar for industry. We offer 600 apprenticeships. Anything the industry wants we do. A lot of young people think there's only four; electrician, plumber, carpenter and hair dresser.

"Gone are the days when young people say 'I'm going to drop out at Year 10 and become an apprentice. Employers are starting to say that's not good enough. They need an educated tradesmen.

"90 per cent of our young people graduate with full time employment."