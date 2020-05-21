THE Ekka public holiday will move from Wednesday to Friday this year in a bid to support the state's struggling tourism industry amid the coronavirus crisis.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told State Parliament this morning that the People's Day public holiday will be held on Friday, August 14 instead of the Wednesday.

Ms Palaszczuk urged Queenslanders to use the long weekend to hit the beach, take a break and support the state's tourism industry.

"For 144 years, the Ekka's been the time when the country comes to the city," she said.

"This year I call on all of us in the city to go to the bush.

"If we can't have sample bags we might as well pack our travel bags and enjoy this one-off special Queensland holiday."

Brisbane’s Ekka People’s Day holiday will be moved to create a long weekend. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

Ms Palaszczuk said the Government had made the decision with the support of the RNA and its president David Thomas.

"As he said: it's shame we can't have the Ekka but it would be a greater shame to waste this opportunity to help others," she said.

Councils outside of Brisbane will also be given the opportunity to make similar arrangements for their show holidays.

The announcement comes after Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner called on the Government to make the move, arguing that it would be a win for domestic tourism.

"Creating a long weekend in August will give southeast Queensland residents the opportunity to have a mini-holiday in their own state, eat out at local cafes and restaurants, book accommodation and tourism experiences," he said earlier this week.

The Ekka will be cancelled this year for only the third time in its 143 year history due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Originally published as New date for Ekka public holiday confirmed