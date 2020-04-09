Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Marriage celebrant and nurse Karen Kunzelmann who will be running for council in the March 2020 local government elections.
Marriage celebrant and nurse Karen Kunzelmann who will be running for council in the March 2020 local government elections.
News

New councillor claims Division 4 victory

Paige Ashby
9th Apr 2020 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in Division 4 now know who will representtheir patch, with Kate Kunzelmann and Russell Milligan claiming victory.

Ms Kunzelmann is a nurse, educator and marriage celebrant who carried out eight months of intense campaigning in the lead-up to the election.

“It was like an eight-month job interview and I happened to be successful and get the position,” she said.

“I had an engagement with the community throughout the campaign and I intend to continue that community engagement.”

The councillor-elect said she felt confident about working alongside Mr Milligan as well as the candidates who look to be elected in other divisions, including former councillors.

“It was always my intention to work as a group, across the whole of council and that’s what I intend to do,” she said.

Ms Kunzelmann said there was a number of matters she wanted to start working on, but has to wait until the council is sworn in.

Candidates had hoped to be declared and sworn in on Thursday but a slow count meant it won’t happen until Tuesday at the earliest.

“I plan to go to the council chambers with my partner John, to whom I owe a lot of my success, I must say, and to do it in person,” she said.

council division 4 ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 kate kunzelmann
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses and doctors are under-protected as they battle COVID-19, the head of the Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland sensationally claimed.

        IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Singer brings street together with live performance

        premium_icon Singer brings street together with live performance

        News In times of isolation and strict restrictions, one Redbank Plains street is more...

        How you can buy the essentials and save local businesses

        premium_icon How you can buy the essentials and save local businesses

        News "We are really happy to be supporting our local farmers'