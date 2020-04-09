New councillor claims Division 4 victory

Marriage celebrant and nurse Karen Kunzelmann who will be running for council in the March 2020 local government elections.

Marriage celebrant and nurse Karen Kunzelmann who will be running for council in the March 2020 local government elections.

RESIDENTS in Division 4 now know who will representtheir patch, with Kate Kunzelmann and Russell Milligan claiming victory.

Ms Kunzelmann is a nurse, educator and marriage celebrant who carried out eight months of intense campaigning in the lead-up to the election.

“It was like an eight-month job interview and I happened to be successful and get the position,” she said.

“I had an engagement with the community throughout the campaign and I intend to continue that community engagement.”

The councillor-elect said she felt confident about working alongside Mr Milligan as well as the candidates who look to be elected in other divisions, including former councillors.

“It was always my intention to work as a group, across the whole of council and that’s what I intend to do,” she said.

Ms Kunzelmann said there was a number of matters she wanted to start working on, but has to wait until the council is sworn in.

Candidates had hoped to be declared and sworn in on Thursday but a slow count meant it won’t happen until Tuesday at the earliest.

“I plan to go to the council chambers with my partner John, to whom I owe a lot of my success, I must say, and to do it in person,” she said.