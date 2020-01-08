New CBD tower given green light

A development application for offices, restaurant and shop at 90 Limestone St, Ipswich has been submitted to Ipswich City Council.

THE development of a six-storey commercial building on the corner of Limestone and Ellenborough streets in the Ipswich CBD has been given the green light.

The block is near the Ipswich courthouse and used by Autobarn and a tattoo parlour. Developers plan to demolish the existing building to redevelop the site.

The new office space is expected to be tailored for legal and medical services to support the courthouse and nearby Ipswich Hospital.

The building will have basement and ground level carparking, a restaurant and small-scale shop, plus five levels of office space.

In lodging the application last August, the developer argued that a new, modern commercial building on the site would allow for "the city centre to continue developing into the main administrative and cultural centre for the Western Corridor of southeast Queensland".

"It aims to complement the existing professional services, courthouse and business uses in the vicinity and will increase the number of job opportunities for Ipswich as a Regional Activity Centre," the application noted.

The development is expected to create short-term employment opportunities during construction as well as long term jobs through the use of the commercial space. The full approval can be viewed at ipswichplanning.com.au