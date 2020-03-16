Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
Health

New case of coronavirus emerges in Queensland

Chris Lees
by and CHRIS LEES
16th Mar 2020 7:17 AM

ANOTHER person has tested positive for coronavirus in North Queensland.

A worker at South32's Cannington mine about 200km south east of Mount Isa has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The employee underwent testing after self-monitoring symptoms that met the testing criteria," the company said in a statement.

"The employee was on rostered time off and had not been onsite for several days when his symptoms presented."

coronaviruspromo

The statement said the man was now self-isolating at home and was under the management of the Townsville Public Health Authority.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are taking every precaution to minimise any impact," the statement said.

"We are providing regular updates to employees and our recommendations are aligned with those of government and health authorities, including deferring travel and enforcing self-isolation for any employee, contractor or visitor who has returned from overseas."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks mine worker mining mt isa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boys, 14, charged with murder after stabbing

        premium_icon Boys, 14, charged with murder after stabbing

        Crime Two 14-year-old boys have been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at Redcliffe on Friday night.

        Mum’s crusade to spread kindness and end bullying

        premium_icon Mum’s crusade to spread kindness and end bullying

        News Mum of three designs her own brand of shirts in time to stop bullying in schools

        Three social housing projects underway across city

        premium_icon Three social housing projects underway across city

        News A $10.4 million 30-unit project in North Ipswich has started.

        Coronavirus hits home with confirmed cases in West Moreton

        premium_icon Coronavirus hits home with confirmed cases in West Moreton

        News Tougher new travel and self isolation rules are now in place