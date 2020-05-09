New business provides job growth for city

Duing July last year the building where Metro Hotel Ipswich used to be was sold to aged care facility Infinite Care for a staggering $14.6 million.

On March 30 Infinite Care Ipswich officially welcomed its first residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Facility manager Catriona Mitchell said it took almost a year for the new aged care facility to be completed.

“The refurbishment of the old Metro Hotel took our property and development team 10 months to complete,” she said.

“We opened only a few weeks ago and have a very steady intake of residents and admissions.”

Ms Mitchell said the coronavirus pandemic took the aged care sector by surprise but said they were doing everything they could to keep their residents and staff safe.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely been challenging and is an obvious concern for the aged care sector,” she said.

“We have many strategies in place, however, to ensure that our residents and potential residents are well cared for.

“We have strict health screening protocols in place for all suppliers, staff and allied health providers.

“We also recruited dedicated Connection Co-ordinators to all our sites, including Ipswich, to help connect residents and families over video chat and phone.”

In preparation for the flu season, and in accordance with government requirements earlier last month, the aged care facility made sure every resident and aged care worker had been administered the flu vaccine.

“The mandated flu vaccination is now in place for anyone entering aged care facilities after 1 May 2020,” Ms Mitchell said.

“This will further limit those who can visit as they will not be permitted entry without proof of a current vaccination.”

The aged care facility also reportedly employed more than 100 people from Ipswich in January and looks set to continue hiring as the facility grows.

“New jobs become available as we increase our resident numbers, so recruitment will be ongoing,” Ms Mitchell said.

To find out more about the aged care facility visit www.infin8care.com.au.

