New business brings tasty flavours to Ipswich

SPRINGFIELD Lakes recently welcomed Kebab 99 – offering a fresh selection of food for the town.

Owner operator Brucy Maj run’s the place and has more than 10 years’ experience running businesses and making tasty kebabs.

“I’ve done this ever since I’ve been in high school in grade 10 and have managed and worked at different kebab places around the place – I’ve worked everywhere,” he said.

“We opened on the February 11 and then had our grand opening soon after.

“We had almost 1000 people show up for the day which was great.

“We’ve had a lot support from the community and we’re very pleased with how business is going at the moment.”

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen was present at the grand opening of the business on February 15.

Ms Mullen expressed her pride at another new business opening in her electorate.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome and support a new family small business in the Jordan Electorate – and the kebabs are delicious,” Mrs Mullen said in a Facebook post.

Mr Maj owns another Kebab 99 store on the Gold Coast and established the business brand in 2017.

“We have about seven people on the roster at the moment, some of them work between here and the Gold Coast,” he said.

“I decided to call my business Kebab 99 because although we want to give a 100% there’s always room for improvement and we love taking in feedback from our customers.”

“The quality of our kebabs is really good we use a lot of fresh ingredients and we use pita bread for our kebabs and although we’re known for our kebabs, we’re going to start to do other things like pizza soon.”

The kebab shop is currently open until 8pm Monday – Sunday except on Thursday’s when they trade late.

“We open most days at 11am and close at 10pm on days like Thursday – perfect if you need a later dinner,” he said.

“We’re still new so our opening times may change depending on how popular we get.”

The new kebab shop is located in Springfield Lakes at Spring Lakes Metro.