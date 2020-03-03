New Bachelor to be unveiled this week

While last year's Bachie didn't result in the fairytale romance we had hoped for, it won't be long before we become hooked by a new man's quest for love.

The new distributer of roses will be announced tomorrow, with the star to be interviewed on live radio with Kyle and Jackie O.

While the announcement seems early this year - given last year it was announced in June - filming has actually already begun.

A recent casting call for the season read: "Filming will roughly commence mid-February to mid-May of 2020 and may take up to 12 weeks."

Matt Agnew was announced as the 2019 Bachelor in June last year. Picture: Supplied.

While this year's Bachelor has been recruited, applications for the series appear to still be open, suggesting that the full line-up of female contestants - as well as "intruders" - vying for the Bachelor's heart, are yet to be locked in.

The announcement comes amid rumours I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! host Dr Chris Brown could be the man for the job.

In February, New Idea quoted a "network source" who stated the popular TV vet, 41, was in "serious discussions" about a stint as The Bachelor.

"Ten is throwing serious, serious figures his way to be the Bachelor this time around," the source claimed.

"And he is said to be seriously considering it this time."

However, during an appearance on Have You Been Paying Attention? back in 2018 he said "I cannot think of anything worse than having your whole life ripped apart" when asked about taking on the role.

Last year's Bachelor, Matt Agnew, split with winning contestant Chelsie McLeod weeks after the finale aired.

Agnew said the six month'safter filming ended had been a "very unique experience" and their relationship didn't "translate" into the outside world.

"Chels and I have made some beautiful memories together that I'll always cherish, and I wish her nothing but the absolute best," he wrote.

"However, it's with a heavy heart that I write this. For Chels and me, our relationship hasn't translated from filming to the real, every day world as we had hoped."

He described McLeod as a "very special woman" and hoped she would find the "happiness she deserves".

The astrophysicist added that there was no other romantic interest in his life at the moment.

"For those who may wonder if there's someone else for me right now, there absolutely is not," he said.

"It's no one's fault, it's just life."