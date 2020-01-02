Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brandon Brown and with his daughter who was the last baby to be born in Gladstone in 2019
Brandon Brown and with his daughter who was the last baby to be born in Gladstone in 2019
News

New arrival surprises couple in more ways than one

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE family had the ultimate New Year's Eve surprise when their baby who they thought was a boy turned out to be a girl.

Brandon Brown and Kody Thring welcomed the arrival of their baby girl who is yet to be named at 7.45pm yesterday.

She weighed 3628g.

"We thought she was going to be a boy so we had boy names picked out," he said.

Brandon said although they were expecting a boy, they're excited to have another girl in the family.

"When I found out, I was stoked. It's pretty cool she is the last baby born in Gladstone for the decade."

baby birth gladstone parenting
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How do Hally’s predictions match with BOM?

        premium_icon How do Hally’s predictions match with BOM?

        Weather It’s predicted to be a drier than average wet season, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

        REVEALED: Hally’s weather predictions for 2020

        premium_icon REVEALED: Hally’s weather predictions for 2020

        Weather And the outlook is rather surprising.

        City goes Ballistic for its new venue

        premium_icon City goes Ballistic for its new venue

        Business Ipswich’s newest brewery bar and restaurant has lived up to its name since opening...

        Teen robs ride-share driver at Ipswich shopping centre

        premium_icon Teen robs ride-share driver at Ipswich shopping centre

        Crime A teenage boy has been charged after allegedly robbing a driver at knifepoint.