Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FAMILY HONOUR: Usually Pam Hockings whole family would come together to pay tribute to her father's (centre) WWII efforts, but this year coronavirus has disrupted plans.
FAMILY HONOUR: Usually Pam Hockings whole family would come together to pay tribute to her father's (centre) WWII efforts, but this year coronavirus has disrupted plans.
News

New Anzac tradition created for dad unable to march

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
18th Apr 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 5:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR as long as she can remember, Pam Hockings' dad, Len Ackworth, had never missed an Anzac Day march but with tributes put on hold due to coronavirus, the Warwick florist has come up with a new way to honour her family's service.

Ms Hockings said it was "horrible" when she found out she would not be allowed to visit the 98-year-old, who fought in WWII and now lives at The Oaks Warwick

"We became a bit emotional about it. Dad has dementia and can't understand why he's not allowed visitors," she said.

"Since 1979, I've been giving him a red rose corsage for him to march with.

"It's the first year he can't do anything."

Ms Hockings also observed the day with her son, who toured Iraq, but now because of state closures, couldn't get up to march alongside his grandfather.

"We're not the only ones in this boat but it's just horrible not to be able to see your loved ones," she said.

 

HONOURING OUR FALLEN: One of the Australian themed wreaths Ms Hockings has prepared for ANZAC day.
HONOURING OUR FALLEN: One of the Australian themed wreaths Ms Hockings has prepared for ANZAC day.

It was why, upon hearing that the Warwick RSL was inviting residents to hold driveway services, Ms Hockings decided to adapt her usual tribute to encourage others to get involved.

Using her eucalypt plantation, Ms Hockings was creating wreaths to hang on mailboxes with five per cent of sale profits going back to the Warwick RSL.

Donating six bunches to the RSL to give to dignitaries, she had also knitted a whopping 200 poppies for brooches.

Despite an incredible effort, Ms Hockings, humbled, said she only hoped it would help residents continue to pay respect to fallen soldiers in whatever way they could.

"The dawn service is such a tradition in Warwick, and simply the fact that driveway services have been invented indicates people are still thinking of them," she said.

"It goes to show Anzacs are not being forgotten, and this too, in time, might become a tradition."

To order a wreath, contact Ms Hockings on 0447 069 955 or via her Facebook page, Hokstead Plantation.

More Stories

anzac day editors picks self isolation
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man loses appeal relating to medicinal cannabis use

        premium_icon Man loses appeal relating to medicinal cannabis use

        Crime A southeast Queensland man, who began growing his own cannabis for medicinal use following a car accident, has lost an appeal against his conviction

        Police officer injured in violent arrest

        premium_icon Police officer injured in violent arrest

        Crime Female on the run and boy charged entering elderly person’s home

        Pavement artwork wonder

        premium_icon Pavement artwork wonder

        News The popular school holiday activity has caused a shortage in art supplies.

        Special artwork decorates Top of Town in time for Anzac Day

        premium_icon Special artwork decorates Top of Town in time for Anzac Day

        News Special posters are lining the windows of local businesses.