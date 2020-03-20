Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
Crime

New Amamoor ‘murder’ arrest

Arthur Gorrie
20th Mar 2020 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE manhunt is over, as police announce the arrest of the fourth suspect in the Amamoor 'murder' investigation.

Lead investigator Gary Pettiford has just announced the arrest this morning of a man, 33.

"We are no longer looking for Trent Edward Dyhrberg," he said.

Two other men are currently remanded in custody on murder charges and a woman has been remanded, also in custody on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The fourth suspect was found at Turkey Beach, near Miriam Vale, a short time ago.

More news as it comes to hand.

More Stories

Show More
amamoor crime editors picks murder qld turkey beach
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        premium_icon Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        Health Education Queensland is cracking down on “unauthorised” student absences saying parents who are keeping their children home from school are risking prosecution.

        Actor known as ‘sensitive soul’ remembered

        premium_icon Actor known as ‘sensitive soul’ remembered

        Art & Theatre A New York actor who called Toowoomba home died last month.

        Private school sends students home to prepare for shutdown

        premium_icon Private school sends students home to prepare for shutdown

        Education Head of college said it was time to ‘hit the pause button’.

        New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        premium_icon New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        Council News Coronavirus measures in place for council vote