Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

New $1.2 million Mt Crosby fence to protect drinking water

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
4th Mar 2020 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A new $1.2 million fence has been installed at Mt Crosby along the Brisbane River to protect South East Queensland’s main drinking water.

Following risk assessments to the water quality at the Mt Crosby weir pool, Seqwater fast-tracked the fence to help protect vital land and infrastructure.

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said an increase of unauthorised trail bikes and 4WD vehicles breaking through boundary fences was affecting the quality of the water at weir pool.

“The Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plants are the source of 40 per cent of the water in the SEQ Water Grid and one of our most important bulk water assets,” Mr Brennan said.

“In order to prevent the growing number of people trespassing on land close to our raw water intake, a fence has now been installed to help protect this vital source of drinking water.

“The 16km welded anti vehicle fence will also support other catchment protection activities including the maintenance of fire trails and management of other risks, including wildfire.”

The weir pool and upstream river is surrounded by the Mt Crosby Nature Refuge, private Seqwater land helping to protect the water catchment and enhance the local natural environment.

The project was undertaken in association with Powerlink who also own land within the area.

If neighbours of the refuge witness unauthorised behaviour, they can contact Policelink on 131 444.

drinking water mt crosby seqwater
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New mayoral hopeful joins the Ipswich election race

        premium_icon New mayoral hopeful joins the Ipswich election race

        News A former Gatton Shire councillor has joined the race for mayor.

        Ballot drawn for Bundamba by-election

        premium_icon Ballot drawn for Bundamba by-election

        News Four candidates will run for the seat of Bundamba after Jo-Ann Miller resigned last...

        UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        News Police have confirmed a person has died in the accident.

        Thug who doused partner in petrol loses appeal

        premium_icon Thug who doused partner in petrol loses appeal

        News Court of Appeal rules against violent thug who terrorised partner