NBA star sues ‘desperate’ ex-lover

Former Khloe Kardashian squeeze Tristan Thompson has taken a swipe at his ex in a defamation lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Former Khloe Kardashian squeeze Tristan Thompson has taken a swipe at his ex in a defamation lawsuit filed Tuesday.

NBA star Tristan Thompson has filed a lawsuit against former lover Kimberly Alexander for her paternity claims against him.

In the libel suit, obtained by The New York Post, Thompson, 29, claims Alexander "is a wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers centre/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five-year-old son."

Thompson, the NBA championship-winning Cavaliers centre, has endured a nightmare, turbulent period in the spotlight after being accused of cheating on Hollywood star Khloe Kardashian before their high-profile split in 2019. The former couple have been spotted recently spending a lot of time together during lockdown as part of the coronavirus restrictions in place across the United States.

Thompson was embroiled in a cheating scandal in March, 2019, after allegedly hooking up with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Kardashian's younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

His newest scandal with Alexander has taken a dramatic twist this week with Thompson's counter-claims against the woman he has admitted sharing a brief romantic relationship with.

The suit, by Thompson's lawyer Marty Singer, contends that, while the results of Thompson's recent DNA test conclusively determined Alexander's child is not Thompson's, "Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child's father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, 'neglecting' and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth.

"To quote Michael Jackson, "the kid is not [his] son"."

Also at the heart of the suit is Alexander's claim that Khloé Kardashian, 35, and Thompson somehow tampered with the results of the first paternity test. The filing includes plenty of shots at Alexander, including her apartment-rental history. Thompson is seeking damages and court costs.

On Friday, Alexander took to social media after Thompson and Kardashian sent her a cease and desist letter.

Kimberley Alexander and Tristan Thompson. PHOTO: Instagram, Getty Images.

"I'm not hurting for no money loves. I want #truth," she wrote.

Responding to reports that she and Thompson dated nearly eight years ago - as opposed to recently - the model added: "My mother passed away in 2012 Tristan I didn't even know you then. If ur gonna come clean come alllll the way clean."

According to TMZ, sources close to the basketball player said Alexander and Thompson had a one-night stand "sometime during his rookie season in 2011-2012."

The sources also told TMZ that, since the child in question is between the ages of 4 to 5, the timeline offered by the two parties doesn't match up.

Following Alexander's Instagram comments on Saturday, lawyer Singer reiterated that Thompson took a paternity test that came back negative.

Originally published as NBA star sues 'desperate' ex-lover