National service cut honeymooners short

IPSWICH couple Graham and Dulcie Hawkins recently celebrated an amazing 50 years of marriage at Brothers Leagues Club with their close family and friends.

The couple, who now has three children and five grandchildren, first dated in 1967.

“We met at church and he asked me out. I worked in Brisbane, so we mainly went out on the weekend to Brisbane restaurants and we were also involved with the church youth group – it was nice,” Mrs Hawkins said.

Dulcie and Graham Hawkins recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The two finally wed in 1970, on a very hot summer day.

“We got married back on January 3, at 4pm; it was a boiling hot day,” Mr Hawkins said.

“It was a very hot day – I remember standing at home getting dressed with a fan because we didn’t have any airconditioning back then,” Mrs Hawkins said.

Although the temperature was uncomfortable, Mrs Hawkins said it was still exciting to be with family and friends.

“After the wedding at Raceview, we went to Currumbin for our honeymoon – we had a wonderful time at the beach because we just love the beach – I’ve loved it ever since I was a child,” she said.

Matrimonial bliss was cut short when Graham was conscripted for national service.

“It was very upsetting. I mean we got married and then I was called away for service on January 18,” Mr Hawkins said.

“For me, it was devastatingly hard. I had to stay with my family until he got settled,” Mrs Hawkins said.

The Federal Government finally ended national service conscription in 1972. Mr Hawkins returned home to work at Swanbank power station.

The couple bought their first house at Raceview soon after.

“It was another era; life was a lot simpler than it is now,” Mrs Hawkins said.

“We didn’t have a lot of money, but life was good.”

Mrs Hawkins said accepting each other’s differences was key to longevity.

“You’re making a pledge to each other and you need to realise there are going to be good times and bad,” she said.

“Trust, love, acceptance and forgiveness are things you need.”

Mr Hawkins also offered sage advice on how to make a marriage last.

“Do not get into an argument you can’t fix,” he said.