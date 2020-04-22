Menu
Health

National death toll hits 74 as two more deaths confirmed

22nd Apr 2020 8:19 AM

 

New South Wales has recorded five new coronavirus infections and two more deaths.

The victims are are a 75-year-old man who died at St George Hospital, and an 80-year-old who died at Gosford Hospital. The man was a household contact of a known case and the woman had a pre-existing medical condition.

That takes the state's death toll to 33.

At a press conference alongside the Premier, Police Commissioner Mick Fuller gave an update on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which has been directed to leave Australian waters by Thursday.

"Yesterday 57 crew members were escorted off the ship and a number have already flown home. Over the next three days, the balance of that 57 will be repatriated back to their home countries," Mr Fuller said.

"The Commissioner of Border Force has written to Carnival and directed that the Ruby Princess leaves Australian waters from this Thursday. So, from NSW Police's perspective, we are still working to that date.

"There are a number of other potential crew members who may be repatriated. We are waiting for information from either Carnival or other consulates in terms of absolutely fixed travel arrangements for those individuals.

"There's around 40 crew members who are coronavirus positive that NSW Health are monitoring closely, and we'll continue to work with Health between now and Thursday to bring any crew members off the ship who require urgent medical treatment."

