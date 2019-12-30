NAME AND SHAME: 16 Ipswich drink and drug drivers face court

Here are 16 of Ipswich’s drink drivers named and shamed.

Here are 16 of Ipswich’s drink drivers named and shamed.

A SLEW of drink drivers have been processed by Ipswich courts in December. Here are 16 drink drivers named and shamed:

Gregory Kawenui Butt, 30, from Marsden, fined $400 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving on an L/P licence in Fernvale on October 20.

Patrick Francis Dwyer, 77, from Brightview, fined $300 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Lowood on October 23.

Dario Idris Otto, 33, from Springfield Lakes, fined $600 and licence disqualified five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Springfield Lakes on October 23.

Samantha Louise Tolova’a, 19, from Walloon, fined $300 and disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving (marijuana) at Brassall on September 5 when an L/P driver.

Paul Anthony Friswell, 39, from South Ripley, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Carole Park on August 30. Fined $350, disqualified one month.

Ashley Keith Adamski, 52, from Coominya, lost his licence nine months and fined $800 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence in Fernvale on August 21.

Ganeshka, 61, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two drink drives when licence disqualified at Esk on August 10.

Received a three-month jail sentence – suspended, and licence disqualified four years and six months.

Bradley Graham Jones, 49, from Woodend, fined $650 and disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Brassall on October 25.

Roy Antony Oreb , 49, from Yamanto, fined $400 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains on September 19.

Allen Trevor Summerville, 63, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Lowood on September 19. Disqualified one month and fined $400.

Katie Philippa King, 32, from Silkstone, fined $500 and disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving in Bundamba on October 14.

Clinton Thomas Robert Livesey, 46, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank on October 15. Fined $900 and disqualified eight months.

Tyson John Vaughan, 20, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a learner licence in North Booval on December 3. Said he was driving home from a birthday party when stopped by police. Disqualified three months and fined $350.

Carl Elliot Voigt , 43, a welder from Laidley Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at Esk on September 26. Police said he was driving a small Isuzu truck when intercepted at 11am. The court heard it was an aberration, with magistrate David Shepherd telling Voigt he needs to understand how dangerous that drug is. Fined $350 and licence disqualified one month.

Raymond John Bel l, 56, from Collingwood Park, fined $1200 and licence disqualified seven months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving with an L/P licence in Redbank on October 19.

Bianca Buchanan, 20, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence in Redbank Plains on July 17. Fined $600 and disqualified three months.