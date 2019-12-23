NAME AND SHAME: 14 Ipswich drink and drug drivers

DRINK DRIVE: 14 Ipswich drink and drug drivers have been named and shamed after going through Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A DRUG driver has appealed to a magistrate that he only smokes “when times are tough” before having his license disqualified.

Ellery John Tillack, 28, from Redbank Plains, fined $800 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Flinders View on October 3. Police said they found a small amount of a crystal substance and a pipe in the Nissan sedan – Tillack saying he used it to smoke ice. The court heard from defence lawyer Kathyrn Lohman that Tillack attributes his offending to happening “when times are tough”.

Callum Franklin Jolly, 20, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Karalee on August 3. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Melissa Jane Walker, 38, from Blackstone, fined $350 and licence lost for one month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Warwick on July 22.

Brody Jaames Lambshead, 19, from One Mile, fined $350 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving L/P licence in Ipswich on September 19.

Callum Alexander MacKinnon, 20, from Ripley, fined $500 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Springfield Lakes on August 24.

Jayden Scott Sheldon Main Strong, 20, from Labrador, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Rossville on August 16. Disqualified three months and fined $300.

Craig Mudd, 31, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving when an L/P driver in Bundamba on October 1. Disqualified one month and placed on a probation order.

Mark Alexander Aaron Blasdall, 27, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at West Ipswich on October 9. Disqualified three months and fined $650.

Paul Anthony Friswell, 39, from South Ripley, fined $350 and licence disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Carole Park on August 30.

Jasper Clifford Gray, 47, from Silkstone, fined $200 and disqualified 10 months after pleading guilty to driving UIL when unlicensed in Ipswich on October 25.

Bryan Arthur McIntosh, 41, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Dinmore on September 17. Fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Andrew David McIntyre, 30, from Raceview, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Raceview on September 10.

Brenda Gwendolyn Hall, 46, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to provide breath test specimens to police in Raceview on October 5. Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O’Neill said Hall made admissions to drinking alcohol and been warned about the consequences of failing to provide a breath specimen. A roadside attempt at 7.05pm failed and she was then taken to a police station and again failed to provide. Hall told the court she had been drinking wine at her brother’s and she apologises for the matter. Fined $600 and licence disqualified six months.

Toni Lee Saunders, 57, from Esk, fined $200 and licence lost for one month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Fernvale on August 21.

Lisa Fiona Daniell, 38, from Willowbank, pleaded guilty to driving UIL (. 225) in Yamanto on October 27. Sentenced to a 16-month probation order and licence disqualified for 16 months. Officers intercepted her Ford Falcon at 2am when leaving McDonalds.