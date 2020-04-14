Naked woman arrested at airport

Mariel Vergara was arrested after trying to book a flight naked.

A woman was arrested after trying to book a flight at New Orleans airport - fully naked - and then refusing to leave.

Mariel Vergara, 27, allegedly strolled up to the Spirit Airlines counter at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans on Friday night without a stitch of clothing.

Nola.com reported that airline officials told her she wouldn't be able to travel in her current get-up and asked her to leave, but she refused.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Ms Vergara had pulled on a dress by the time a deputy arrived, but it was too short to cover her genitalia and she had no underwear on.

She allegedly ignored orders to leave and scuffled with deputies as she was taken into custody.

She was booked on charges of obscenity, resisting arrest, battery of a police officer, simple battery and remaining in a place after being forbidden.

Ms Vergara, of Pueblo, Colorado, was being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Centre in Gretna on $US5000 ($A7800) bond.

The woman joins a long line of people who have stripped naked in airports across the world.

In March last year, a male passenger was spotted trying to board his flight completely naked while walking across the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

In a tweet of the incident, the unidentified man was filmed walking across the tarmac with no clothes on.

The bizarre scene happened just days after another traveller attempt to board a plane without any clothes on.

The passenger stripped off before trying to board his flight to make himself more aerodynamic, it was reported.

A film of the 38-year-old man showed him standing naked as he waited to board a Ural Airlines flight from Russia's Domodedovo Airport in Moscow.

Then in January of this year, a woman was spotted doing a striptease through Miami International Airport.

The unidentified exhibitionist wandered around the busy terminal barefoot in just a matching blue bra and panties.

In a 30-second clip posted on Twitter, the woman sings as she struts through the baggage claim area in blue underwear before stripping off completely.

