Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
News

Mystery surrounds sunken boat on Cap Coast

Jack Evans
26th Dec 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boat has sunk in the Keppel Bay Marina overnight and at this stage, the cause remains a mystery.

Coast Guard Yeppoon said it was aware of the vessel's misadventure but had no information as to how it sank.

Keppel Bay Marina management said a cause would not likely be known until the vessel was salvaged.

The spokeswoman said containments were in place to stop the spread of fuels and oils.

Photos on social media show the large single-hull vessel almost completely submerged where it appears to be resting on the ocean floor.

Marina management asked the public to keep clear as the salvage mission began.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no incident had been reported to police.

capricorn coast fishing coast guard yeppoon keppel bay marina
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cloudy Christmas for South-East as North sizzles

        premium_icon Cloudy Christmas for South-East as North sizzles

        Weather Christmas Day is expected to be cooler than average and cloudy for most of SEQ, but the state’s north won’t be so lucky with regions hitting a sweltering 47C.

        MEASLES ALERT: Two new cases confirmed in Ipswich

        MEASLES ALERT: Two new cases confirmed in Ipswich

        Health Two more cases of measles have been confirmed in the past week in the Ipswich area...

        How Ipswich used to celebrate Christmas on Nolan St

        premium_icon How Ipswich used to celebrate Christmas on Nolan St

        News If you grew up in Ipswich in the 90s, you probably visited

        Couple cleans up Ipswich suburb after child hospitalised

        premium_icon Couple cleans up Ipswich suburb after child hospitalised

        Environment They may have only lived in the suburb for six months, but one couple has been...