‘My son was stolen too soon’: Dad’s tribute to Archie

The father of Archie Gouldson says his son was “loved by everyone” before the teen’s life was tragically cut short in a horrific 4WD crash near Roma.

A WELL-KNOWN Brisbane lawyer and businessman has spoken publicly for the first time about the tragic death of his talented son in a horrific car crash on a remote property last month.

Archie Gouldson - a popular Year 11 student at Churchie - died when the Toyota LandCruiser he was a passenger in rolled on a farm near Roma on May 24.

The crash also killed 10-year-old Jack Cameron.

The driver and another passenger escaped without serious injury.

Archie's father, Faran Gouldson, who is the well-known director of Gouldson Legal, spoke exclusively to The Courier-Mail about his son's legacy.

Mr Gouldson said Archie was "a beautiful young man" who had his whole life ahead of him.

"Archie was loved by everyone, and hated by none. One of his close mates said 'Archie was the only one who accepted me for me. He never made me feel uncomfortable. He was just the best'" Mr Gouldson said.

"He was engaging, considerate, well mannered, and downright funny. He was a beautiful young man on the cusp of the rest of his life, stolen from us way too early."

A funeral service will be held at Churchie today to farewell Archie.

The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook to allow the community to pay their respects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archie was a keen athlete and represented Churchie in rugby union and basketball, his father said.

Archie Gouldson represented Churchie in rugby union and basketball. Picture: Supplied

Archie's colleagues have been left devastated by his loss and many shaved their heads following his death in a show of solitary.

"A Churchie boy through and through, from Year 4 onwards he lived and breathed the blue and grey, and his mates were everything to him, and he'd do anything for them," Mr Gouldson said.

"A keen student, and talented sportsman, he had a massive heart, and his never say die attitude was on display in everything he did, whether on the rugby field, the basketball court or with his studies."

The Cameron family found the wreckage on their property after one of the survivors managed to get through to Triple 0, despite a lack of phone service in the area.

While the boy was not able to talk to an operator due to the poor phone reception, the operator was able to contact the Cameron family at their home by tracing the call.

The circumstances surrounding the crash that claimed Archie's life are still being investigated by police, which has been described as a tragic accident.

