MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Photos and video

Photos View Photo Gallery

OUR photographers were on the road every morning in February to take photos of prep classes right across the Ipswich region, and with two new schools opening the doors this year, it means that there are now 99 schools that have been invited to take part. Can we crack the 100 mark in 2021? Time will tell.

That's more than 240 classes!

We'll be printing extra copies of the paper for the day, as many parents like to get copies for grandparents and as a memento to dig out for 18th and 21st birthday parties.

Don't miss out. Contact your nearest newsagent who will be more than happy to make sure you get your copy.

Also, for the first time this year, each school is featured in the gallery above so you can show relatives who live out of Ipswich your pride and joy.

Reserve your copy of My First Year today!

It's FREE with your QT on Wednesday March 25.

MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Silly smiles of Ipswich preppies: Many of the prep classes photographed for this years My First Year feature were asked to pull a funny face after their shoot just for a bit of fun. Some of the results are hilarious. Music: Carefree by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3476-carefree License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

While shooting for the My First Year 2020 feature, some classes were asked to pull a funny face - and the results are hilarious.