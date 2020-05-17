Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Murder charge follows alleged island attack

by Shiloh Payne, Cormac Pearson
17th May 2020 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with murder following the alleged assault of a father of three in southeast Queensland.

Scott Pilton, 48, died in the Princess Alexandra Hospital Sunday morning after he suffered life-threatening facial injuries at a Lamb Island residence on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Perulpa Drive on Lamb Island in Moreton Bay about 1am Friday.

Paul Anthony Quinlan, 55, from Macleay Island, appeared in Brisbane Magistrate court on Friday and was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and obstructing police.

He was denied bail.

"He will now reappear before court tomorrow where the charge will be upgraded to murder," police said on Sunday.

Police said the pair were known to each other.

Originally published as Murder charge follows alleged island attack

brisbane magistrates court denied bail murder charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich filmmakers take shark net problem to world

        premium_icon Ipswich filmmakers take shark net problem to world

        News The Dinmore business partners focus on exposing and solving ‘archaic’ control programs.

        Not an ice maker, it’s essential oils says druggie

        premium_icon Not an ice maker, it’s essential oils says druggie

        News An ice addict told police that drug equipment found in his shed was used to make...

        Man injured in Springfield Lakes stabbing

        premium_icon Man injured in Springfield Lakes stabbing

        News A 55-year-old man is in hospital after allegedly being stabbed at his home

        Perfect weather for a weekend full of play

        premium_icon Perfect weather for a weekend full of play

        Weather Weather forecast promising sun as playgrounds reopen