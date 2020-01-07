Menu
CRASH: A car has smashed through a home in Nambour this afternoon. Photo: Nathan Graham
Mum’s brush with death as car smashes into home

Eden Boyd
7th Jan 2020 4:01 PM | Updated: 5:09 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast family has had the fright of a lifetime after a car plummeted into their lounge room this afternoon.

Nathan Graham returned to his Huntingdale Dr home in Nambour after a shopping trip and was confronted with a red Holden Epica lodged inside his house.

He said he "nearly lost (his) mother", who was the only person home during the crash.

"She was sitting on the couch when the car came through," he said.

"The coffee table actually saved her from most of the damage."

Mr Graham said his mum was "traumatised" after her brush with death. 

"We're all really shaken up," he said.

The car inside the Huntingdale Dr home. Photo: Nathan Graham
"It went straight through our lounge room, right through all the windows and the bricks."

With no driver inside the vehicle, Mr Graham believes the car's handbrake was not on, causing it to roll down the hill into their home.

He said the crash had caused significant damage to the house.

"The whole window is smashed, there's a lot of brick damage, and the walls will have to be demolished," he said.

"Half of the wall and the roof has actually collapsed."

Having lived in the house for more than 10 years, Mr Graham said it was "awful" to see it in shambles.

"We're in shock," he said.

Mr Graham said him and his mother were being provided with temporary accommodation as a result of the damage. 

Engineers are due to assess the damage to the house tomorrow.

