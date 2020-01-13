Mum of nine warns friends joint could be laced with meth

BAD OMEN: As they passed a joint between them, a group of friends believed it only contained marijuana.

SITTING around a fire, a woman warned her friends that, these days, marijuana was often laced with meth by dealers.

The conversation took place as the group passed a joint among them and served as dire foreshadowing for the days to come.

Kristie Payne, of Laidley, was driving on Mulgowie Rd, Laidley, on the morning of October 5, 2019, when she was pulled over by police and breath tested.

Unfortunately for the probationary licence holder, the test showed up traces of drugs, later confirmed to be marijuana and methylamphetamine.

By the end of November, Payne was nabbed by police again, this time driving on Drayton St, Laidley, with a blood-alcohol level of 0.083.

Appearing on two charges, Payne told Gatton Magistrates Court she was a widow and doing the best she could to raise and care for nine children.

She told Magistrate Kay Ryan she had only smoked a joint.

Ms Ryan warned Payne dealers were often “cutting meth into marijuana” and Payne said she already knew it was a risk and had even warned her friends when they were sharing the joint.

“The dealers are cutting meth into the cannabis and you have no idea what you’re putting into your body,” Ms Ryan said.

“And cannabis is no good for you, either.”

Payne pleaded guilty to both charges, was fined $700 and was disqualified from driving for eight months.