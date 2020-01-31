Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CAUGHT: Mother of four caught drug driving
CAUGHT: Mother of four caught drug driving
News

Mum caught driving on methamphetamine four times

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
31st Jan 2020 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother of four held back tears throughout her proceedings at the Dalby Magistrate court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Bailey told the court on October 6, Kristie Jade Batson was intercepted by police when she was asked to take a roadside drug test and tested positive for meth.

It was Baton's fourth time testing positive for drugs while behind the wheel.

Sgt Bailey began to read out her prior offences when Batson began to tear up and shake her head.

Magistrate Roger Stark had trouble meeting Batson's eye when calling her behavement a "far too common occurrence" and asked her to reflect on if she believed she was setting a good example for her young children.

Mr Stark told Batson that although her actions were foolish, he did not believe that Batson should have this impact the rest of her life, and recieved a 6 months probation suspended licence.

Conviction was recorded.

court crime drugs kristie jade batson methamphetimine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Congestion costing Ipswich $34 million every year

        premium_icon Congestion costing Ipswich $34 million every year

        Council News THE Norman Street Bridge has been approval given for a final business case. But the process has also exposed the huge amount of money congestion costs Ipswich.

        Five star chef delights foodies at new restaurant

        premium_icon Five star chef delights foodies at new restaurant

        News “I love this location... there is real demand for cafe culture."

        New police recruits on duty in Ipswich

        premium_icon New police recruits on duty in Ipswich

        News New officers join ranks across Ipswich police stations

        IN COURT: Full names of 133 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 133 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.