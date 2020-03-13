Multiple stores targeted in alleged $900K theft

Police extradited a 48-year-old man from New South Wales on Monday in relation to several cases of alleged fraud on Mount Isa businesses.

A FORMER Mount Isa man has been arrested interstate for allegedly siphoning nearly $900,000 from businesses across five years.

Mount Isa detectives extradited a 48-year-old man from New South Wales on Monday after the protracted fraud investigation came to a close since kicking off in 2016.

The man, who has been charged with 14 offences, is alleged to have dishonestly obtained money from several Mount Isa businesses between 2011 and 2016.

He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 6.

He has been charged with eight counts of fraud more than $100,000, three counts of enter premises commit indictable offence, and one count each of stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

Detective Senior Constable Dean Hanrahan, who led the charge on the four-year investigation, said many locals impacted by the alleged offences were pleased to see the man arrested.

In a separate incident, nearly $1 million in debts is owed to Centrelink from suspected Townsville welfare recipients.

Services Australia, the department responsible for Centrelink, is investigating 78 potential false welfare claims in Townsville, or $931,000 in debts over the past three financial years.

In the 2018-19 financial year there were six case referrals to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions and $195,327 owed.

It was a major decrease in suspected stolen money from the 2016-17 financial year, which saw nine case referrals and $444,481 worth of fraudulent claims.