Much-loved event cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Greta Stanfield with her horse Emily at one of the past events at the Boonah Showgrounds. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

ONE of the Scenic Rim’s biggest and much-loved events has been cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

Organisers of the Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular announced on social media this year’s event, which was scheduled for June 13 and 14, will not go ahead.

“Due to the current global pandemic and huge changes to our local community and way of life the 2020 Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular is cancelled,” the post said.

“The Boonah Showgrounds has been closed and all events have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

“We have already started to organise and prepare for the 2021 Clydesdale Spectacular, which will be held on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, 2021.

“Although we are very disappointed not to be able to hold the 2020 event we are equally excited to be making plans for a fantastic event in 2021.”

The post went on to say “any competitors or vendors who have already paid monies/feed for 2020 are offered an immediate refund or option to rollover these fees to the 2021 event. We will be contacting everyone regarding this.”

The spectacular was launched on February 26, 2013 and is a subcommittee of the Boonah Show Society Inc.

The event showcases the best of the breed, and is the premier breed-specific show for Clydesdales in Queensland

According to organisers, plans for next year’s event is “forging full steam ahead”, with more updates about the event to be posted on the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages over the coming months.