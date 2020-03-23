Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The 2020 Moogerah Passion Play has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 Moogerah Passion Play has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
News

Much-loved Easter event halted due to coronavirus fears

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the region’s most popular Easter activities has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.

Members from the Moogerah Passion Play Association announced on Facebook this year’s event would not go ahead as planned.

“After careful consideration, the Moogerah Passion Play Association has decided to Postpone this years Easter performances until further notice, the Facebook post said.

“At this stage, we are primarily concerned with the wellbeing of our audience members, cast and crew, as well as following government directives and therefore believe that there is no way our show can be performed at Easter without putting countless people at risk.

The 2020 Moogerah Passion Play has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 Moogerah Passion Play has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are carefully monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and we will keep the public up to date with regards to a possible postponement date for the 2020 performances, as we have a cast and crew who are enthusiastic to share the story of Jesus Christ, as soon as it is safe.

“Our committee will continue to pray for God’s infinite grace and love during this difficult situation that afflicts our world, and we hope to see you all in the near-future”.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Easy explainer: How to access coronavirus cash payments

        premium_icon Easy explainer: How to access coronavirus cash payments

        Information From $750 payments, to the $550 coronavirus supplement and help for small businesses, here’s how you can access the Federal Government’s stimulus measures.

        Coronavirus crisis hits Qld hard: All you need to know

        Coronavirus crisis hits Qld hard: All you need to know

        Health Government help website crashes, people queue at Centrelink

        High school teacher contracts virus on long-service leave

        premium_icon High school teacher contracts virus on long-service leave

        News Teacher on long-service leave confirmed to have COVID-19

        Residents flock to Centrelink ahead of business shut down

        premium_icon Residents flock to Centrelink ahead of business shut down

        Health Dozens left without work after overnight shut down announcement