Much-loved Easter event halted due to coronavirus fears

The 2020 Moogerah Passion Play has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ONE of the region’s most popular Easter activities has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.

Members from the Moogerah Passion Play Association announced on Facebook this year’s event would not go ahead as planned.

“After careful consideration, the Moogerah Passion Play Association has decided to Postpone this years Easter performances until further notice, the Facebook post said.

“At this stage, we are primarily concerned with the wellbeing of our audience members, cast and crew, as well as following government directives and therefore believe that there is no way our show can be performed at Easter without putting countless people at risk.

“We are carefully monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and we will keep the public up to date with regards to a possible postponement date for the 2020 performances, as we have a cast and crew who are enthusiastic to share the story of Jesus Christ, as soon as it is safe.

“Our committee will continue to pray for God’s infinite grace and love during this difficult situation that afflicts our world, and we hope to see you all in the near-future”.