MP assessing ‘quality’ of candidates before decision

MAVERICK MP Jo-Ann Miller said she will assess the "quality" of the candidates in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election before deciding whether she will run for mayor.

With two months until election day, the Member for Bundamba said she was consulting with members of her electorate and the wider Ipswich community but had yet to make up her mind.

Nominations for candidates for councillor and mayoral positions will be open from February 22 until March 3.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she hopes Mrs Miller, who was sacked as Police Minister in 2015, stays in Parliament.

Mrs Miller has held the seat of Bundamba for 20 years.

"People have asked me to run because I was the only Ipswich member of parliament that called out the alleged corruption in Ipswich," Mrs Miller said.

"People have a lot of trust and a lot of faith in me.

"There are many people in Ipswich including those who work at the council who are very concerned that new candidates or even precious councillors might make a return and they're very concerned about that.

"Ipswich people never want to see again a return to the bad, corrupt days under the previous administration."

Mrs Miller said residents had also raised concerns with her that new candidates might be "puppets" of previous councillors.

"The people want a clean break and they want someone honest (and) trustworthy with the ability of taking the city forward," she said.

"I'm just waiting to see the quality of the candidates who are running because I think it's important that Ipswich has a very clean break from the past … and learn from the shocking lessons of the past.

"I haven't made up my mind yet because obviously I have been a state public servant for many years before I went into the Parliament.

"I'm just still consulting. I'm waiting to see who in Ipswich is going to nominate for the mayoralty as well as the council divisions."