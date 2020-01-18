Menu
Tammy Peacock is one of thousands of people who rely heavily on the NDIS to live a better life. Picture: Cordell Richardson
MP slams delays and wait times for NDIS

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
18th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
Blair MP Shayne Neumann has slammed the Federal Government after new figures revealed hundreds of Queenslanders have died in the past three years while waiting for an NDIS package.

The shocking number of deaths occurred as families waited four months on average for National Disability Insurance Scheme support last year.

Wait times in Queensland were shorter than the national average, but were still an average of three months or 90 days for children under six, and four months or 122 days for those aged seven and older in 2018-19.

“The NDIS is meant to be a pathway for better care for people living with disabilities and assist their carers, but it shouldn’t be a pathway to the cemetery,” Mr Neumann said.

“This is what happens when you underspend $4.6 billion, you have staffing limits on the people who can actually deal with clients of the NDIS and, thirdly, this is what happens when you engage in rampant outsourcing and effectively privatisation.

“The NDIS is a great idea and if well managed it would be a great thing and it should be helping about 90,000 Queenslanders, but there’s no way in the world, based on the current figures, that 90,000 Queenslanders are being covered by the NDIS.”

Mr Neumann said his office received regular complaints around assessments and outcomes of people trying to access the NDIS.

Ipswich Woman Tammy Peacock is one of thousands of people who rely heavily on the NDIS to live an independent life.

Ms Peacock suffered a bleed on the brain after birth and was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, which impacts her ability to do a number of everyday tasks and will do for the rest of her life.

Despite her permanent disability, she has to be assessed by Centrelink every five years to see if she still qualifies for the disability support pension.

The first time she applied for the NDIS she was knocked back and deemed not disabled enough.

She was approved a short time later and said the scheme assists with her cleaning and transport.

“Life without the NDIS would be really difficult,” Ms Peacock said.

“Even having a cleaner help with housework makes such a difference.”

