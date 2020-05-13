MP backs new technology that can ‘eliminate COVID-19’

MEMBER for Leichhardt Warren Entsch is urging government at both a Federal and State level to roll out the latest technology that's proven to "eliminate COVID-19".

The Aero Clave and Vital Oxide decontamination system, currently being used throughout the United States to contain the spread of the virus, has arrived in Australia thanks to an exclusive partnership with Cairns-based J3Seven.

A decontamination system that can "eliminate COVID-19" has arrived in Australia. The Aero Clave and Vital Oxide decontamination system, currently being used throughout the United States to contain the spread of the virus, has arrived in Australia thanks to an exclusive partnership with Cairns based J3Seven.

The system is light, easy to move and can decontaminate all environments where a positive COVID-19 person has been.

A 100 cubic metre room can be decontaminated within 21 minutes, with little down time.

The decontamination system also has long term benefits to sanitise environments well into the future for contagions such as the common cold and flu, and staph infection.

J3Seven chief executive officer Gareth Molnar said the decontamination system was " the ultimate weapon on the war against infections".

A decontamination system that can "eliminate COVID-19" has arrived in Australia. The Aero Clave and Vital Oxide decontamination system, currently being used throughout the United States to contain the spread of the virus, has arrived in Australia thanks to an exclusive partnership with Cairns based J3Seven.

"This system takes minutes, not days, and provides a 100 per cent elimination of the pathogens, and it will provide a significant reduction in cleaning costs to the Government or any businesses using it," he said.

"It also means decontaminations can be conducted more frequently, as it is a very cost effective immediate and long-term system.

"You are able to use this system anywhere - office spaces, retail spaces, shopping malls, hospitals, health care facilities, aged care facilities, aeroplanes, freight aircraft, cruise ships, cars, taxis, schools, buses and the list goes on."

Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch is urging government at both a Federal and State level to roll out the latest technology that’s proven to “eliminate COVID-19”. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Mr Entsch said the new technology was a 'gamechanger'.

"I think this is the sort of stuff that we need, particualry in a pandemic situation," he said.

"We should be moving a lot quicker on accessing this.

"It's tried, it's proven and when you have a look at the alternative to it, there is no comparison.

"It's very cost effective … it saves on human resources and it also makes sure that you can get access to the facility a lot quicker."

Originally published as MP backs new technology that can 'eliminate COVID-19'