Motorcyclist may have lain dead for more than a day

An NT Police accident investigator at the scene of the fatal motorbike accident on Jenkins Road. Picture: Glenn Campbell

An NT Police accident investigator at the scene of the fatal motorbike accident on Jenkins Road. Picture: Glenn Campbell

POLICE are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man who died in a mystery motorcycle crash on Jenkins Rd.

The road was closed for hours on Wednesday as police pieced together the final moments before the fatal accident.

Police are not sure when the single vehicle crash occurred but believe it did not happen on Wednesday, when the motorcyclist's body was found.

The crash scene, covered in tall grass and scrub, was hard to notice from the road.

The man died after the Harley-Davidson he was riding veered off the road and crashed into a creek.

He was found lying on the rocks at the foot of the bridge - a short distance from where the motorcycle was found.

The wreckage of the motorbike on Jenkins Road in Darwin’s rural area . Picture: Glenn campbell

Major Crash Investigations Unit detective Acting Sergeant Jeshua Kelly said at this stage of the investigation it appeared the man was on Jenkins Rd heading towards the Stuart Highway when he veered to the right-hand side of the road and crashed into the creek.

"The motorcycle has collided with a number of rocks before coming to rest in the bottom of a creek," A/Sgt Kelly said.

The Major Crash Investigations Unit spent about five hours in the heat of the sun processing the scene.

A tow truck struggled initially to winch the black motorcycle from the creek due to the rough terrain.

The road was reopened to the public at 5pm.

Police were notified of the crash at 12.30pm by fellow officers who were patrolling the area.

Officers warned motorists to stay away from the road, with residents living off nearby streets unable to return home for hours.

A lack of telecommunication services at the site hampered police efforts in being able to share information easily.

The number of deaths on Territory roads now stands at two, compared to six fatalities at the same time last year.

The first death on the road this year was in the remote community of Ngukurr, in which a 24-year-old man was killed.