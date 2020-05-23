Menu
Motorcyclist killed in tragic highway crash

by Isabella Magee
23rd May 2020 1:41 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast man has died after losing control of his motorcycle along the Bruce Highway early this morning.

Police investigators believe the 36-year-old man was travelling south along the highway before he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a pole in Mango Hill just before 2.30am.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and has asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway have since been reopened after the tragic incident left lanes closed for about four hours.

Originally published as Motorcyclist killed in tragic highway crash

