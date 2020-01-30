Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The crash between a car and motorbike in Aitkenvale this morning, with Mayor Jenny Hill standing by the scene. Photo: Facebook
The crash between a car and motorbike in Aitkenvale this morning, with Mayor Jenny Hill standing by the scene. Photo: Facebook
News

Motorcyclist killed after car crash with mayor

by STAFF WRITERS
30th Jan 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A motorbike rider has died in hospital after colliding with Mayor Jenny Hill's car on a busy Nathan Street this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash happened shortly before 8am, closing the road to traffic.

 

 

She said paramedics transported one patient to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

It's since been confirmed by police that the motorcyclist has died.

 

A motorcycle rider is in a critical condition after a crash on Nathan Street, Aitkenvale.
A motorcycle rider is in a critical condition after a crash on Nathan Street, Aitkenvale.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed the driver of the car - believed to be Mayor Jenny Hill - was uninjured in the crash.

 

Motorists can expect delays around the crash scene on the corner of Nathan and Alfred streets as forensics examine the scene.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks mayor motorcyle crash townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        They’re coming: Bat invasion pushes numbers to 650k

        premium_icon They’re coming: Bat invasion pushes numbers to 650k

        Pets & Animals Nearly three-quarters of a million bats will call SEQ home, as hundreds of thousands converge on the region from bushfire and drought-ravaged areas.

        Plans for city community garden continues to grow

        premium_icon Plans for city community garden continues to grow

        News ICAN has called for volunteers and feedback on an ambitious plan to transform a lot...

        Designs on track for new train station on Ipswich line

        premium_icon Designs on track for new train station on Ipswich line

        News The State Government has revealed its latest designs for the East Ipswich station...

        $5 million Ipswich defence industry hub will open next month

        premium_icon $5 million Ipswich defence industry hub will open next month

        News Defence generates more than $1.3 billion in export value