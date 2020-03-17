Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Motorcyclist dies after falling down embankment

17th Mar 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash at Mount Nebo today.

Preliminary investigations indicate the rider was travelling along Mount Nebo Road around 11:30am when he lost control near Jolly's Lookout.

The rider and his bike then fell down a steep embankment.

The 61-year-old Closeburn man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash motorcyclist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Works of Merton Chamber on display at Art Gallery

        premium_icon Works of Merton Chamber on display at Art Gallery

        News The artwork captures the concerns around environmental destruction and universal hunger.

        Love triumphs illness in Corry’s dream day

        premium_icon Love triumphs illness in Corry’s dream day

        News An Ipswich groom who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer has married his...

        Death toll rises to five as COVID-19 cases surge

        Death toll rises to five as COVID-19 cases surge

        Health Working from home could soon become the new norm for Aussies

        Business doing it tough amid coronavirus

        premium_icon Business doing it tough amid coronavirus

        News Brewery encourages people to keep visiting local businesses