Subscribe
'Horrific': One dead as motorcycle and streetsweeper crash

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
15th Mar 2020 8:31 AM
A "HORRIFIC" crash between a motorcycle and a heavy vehicle has claimed the life of a man and closed Sandgate Rd.

A 20-year-old Ormiston man driving a red motorcycle was killed when his vehicle and a Brisbane City Council streetsweeper collided on Sandgate Road in Clayfield, near the airport link on-ramp about 9.30 last night.

 

A motorcyclist has died in a tragic crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied
A motorcyclist has died in a tragic crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied

The crash was described as "f---ing horrific" by one witness.

"It looked like a scene from one of those dramatic ads they ran for road safety," they said.

 

A motorcycle and Brisbane City Council streetsweeper collided on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied
A motorcycle and Brisbane City Council streetsweeper collided on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied

Boondall District Duty Office Senior Sergeant Craig Smith said both vehicles were travelling southbound when the crash occurred.

Police this morning said the driver of the truck, a 48-year-old Regents Park man, was not injured during the incident.

 

The scene of a horror crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied
The scene of a horror crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied

 

Sandgate Rd was closed in both direction between Junction Road and the East-west arterial road last night.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or who was travelling on Sandgate Rd between 10.15pm and 10.40pm and has dashcam footage to contact police.

 

 

Sandgate Rd was closed last night after a horrific crash that killed one person. Picture: supplied
Sandgate Rd was closed last night after a horrific crash that killed one person. Picture: supplied

