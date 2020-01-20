Building better future for son motivates council candidate

Jacob Madsen has announced he is running as a division one candidate in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.

Jacob Madsen has announced he is running as a division one candidate in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.

MOTIVATED to build a better city for his young son, Jacob Madsen has announced he will vie for a division one seat in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.

The stay at home father stressed the importance of the new council team going "back to basics".

Although he admitted he was "completely green" to the world of politics, the 26-year-old believes he has the leadership qualities for the position.

"I am passionate about building communities through strong public policy supported by sound economic judgment," he said.

"Ipswich has a strong history and an exciting future, if we can get the right leaders to take us there - I am one of those leaders.

"There are a lot of ways council can uplift the quality of life for Ipswich by focusing on getting the basics right, like ensuring quality roads, playing an active part in improving our unemployment rates and supporting community groups to provide much needed services."

The former Ipswich State High School student has lived in Ipswich his entire life and resides in Ripley with partner Genevieve and their four-year-old son Stirling.

"It think it's absolutely essential we get people elected who listen to the people of Ipswich," he said.

"It's got to be a key part of the job, listening to people's concerns and actioning them.

"It's really essential that the road infrastructure is built up in the developing areas and a number of parts of the older areas still don't have kerb and channelling."