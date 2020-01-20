Menu
More rain could be on the way after welcome downpour

Lachlan Mcivor
20th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
THE sweet sound of rain hitting rooftops was heard around Ipswich across the weekend and more could be on the way this week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the widespread and heavy rainfall that hit Ipswich over the weekend is not expected to carry on in the next few days but smaller showers are predicted.

The Amberley rain gauge recorded 88mm over the past seven days.

Much of it fell on Friday night and Saturday morning, with 67mm recorded over that period.

"It's eased up," Ms Wong said.

"There are chances of showers and storms for the next few days, if not for the whole week.

"But we're not expecting heavy rainfall as widespread and intense as we had on Friday and Saturday."

Temperatures are expected to rise after a few days of maximum temperatures sitting about 30C.

The mercury is expected to soar to a maximum of 37C on Friday.

The weather bureau is predicting a 60 per cent chance of showers later in the morning and afternoon in Ipswich today, but only between 1-4mm is expected to fall.

There is a chance it develops into a thunderstorm.

ipswich rain weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

