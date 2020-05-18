More than a decade helping community out of kindness

ViP Bob Pilkington, who, this year, has been nominated for a Lifetime Contribution Volunteering Award with Volunteering Queensland. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH Police is celebrating its hard-working volunteers and community members this National Volunteers Week by sharing the story of a local legend who is nominated for the Lifetime Contribution Volunteering Award.

Volunteer in Policing (ViP) Bob Pilkington is a highly regarded member of the unit, who has donated much of his time to multiple campaigns, programs, projects and strategies.

He has a total of 3,174 hours invested into helping the Ipswich Police District over more than 13 years, especially in the annual training program for new volunteers.

Alongside his time with the Ipswich unit, Mr Pilkington also volunteered as a welfare advocate with the Department of Veterans Affairs for four years, a workplace health and safety officer at Ipswich Hospice for 20 years, a volunteer as a match official/referee to a sports administrator in rugby league from 1974 to 2017 and still volunteers at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base at the Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre restoring vintage military aircrafts.

"During this time, Bob was holding the seat of President of the Queensland Justice Association for four years, was a board member of the Queensland Justice Association for approximately 14 years and has been a Justice of the Peace for over 25 years," A Queensland Police spokesperson said.

"It is this dedication to the community that proves why volunteers like Bob, are a valuable and worthy source of support within the QPS, assisting police in forming valuable partnerships between the community and police, changing communities, changing lives for the better, and by recognising their commitment to volunteering, we say thank you."

If you are interested in becoming a Queensland Police ViP, visit https://www.police.qld.gov.au/careers-with-the-qps/volunteers-in-policing.