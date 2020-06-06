Monster of a show coming to Ipswich

One Ipswich man and a group of very talented technicians are celebrating COVID-19 restrictions easing by putting on a Monster Family Spectacular at Tivoli Drive In on Friday 12 June.

Event organiser Clive Featherby said he was excited for the upcoming event and hoped it would mark a return to happier times.

“It’s been a fairly miserable time for everybody, so we thought right lets do something nice for people and bring some enjoyment and the Drive In is one of the only places you can go to at the moment.

“The event is called the Monster Family Spectacular and it’s being run by the Fireworks Association and the Miracle Centre Church,” he said.

“Obviously with all the COVID-19 restrictions it has to be done under social distancing and gathering restrictions.

“We just thought it would be a great event for everyone – it is limited to a certain amount of cars.

“We’re going to have monster trucks there - we’re going to have Cassius Stevenson there too who is the youngest monster truck driver.

“We’ll also have the Monster Truck Showdown Aussie Legend Outback Thunda versus Sharp Shooter – been all over the world and it’ll be their first show back since their return from Abu Dhabi.”

Not only will the event feature a monster truck show but it will also mark the premiere of a theme park quality water light show.

“Basically it is a wall of water projecting sensational laser and video images, fire effects, dancing water fountains and fantastic fireworks,” Mr Featherby said.

The event will kick off at 6pm with Miracle Centre Church providing a pre-show for the event with music from a live band.

For more information about the event or to buy a ticket visit kcsfireworks.com

Read more stories by Samtui Selave