Monaco GP postponed, EPL extends suspension

Professional soccer in England will not resume until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the Premier League, EFL and the Football Association, along with the Women's professional game, the Professional Footballers' Association and the League Managers' Association confirmed the extension to the suspension on Thursday.

The governing bodies had originally agreed a suspension last Friday until early April.

The statement read: "We have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than April 30."

The FA's rules and regulations state the season shall terminate no later than the June 1 but it was agreed this can be "extended indefinitely" for the 2019/20 campaign.

The postponement of Euro 2020 by 12 months until 2021 on Tuesday allowed for European leagues that have been suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak more time to complete their respective seasons.

MONACO GRAND PRIX AMONG POSTPONED RACES

Formula One has confirmed that the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix have all been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The three races were due to take place in May, meaning the earliest the new season can now start is on June 7 in Azerbaijan.

The announcement follows a crunch conference call involving FIA president Jean Todt, F1 bosses Chase Carey and Ross Brawn and the 10 team principals on Thursday.

A joint statement from F1 and the FIA read: "In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula One and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed.

Formula One has postponed a number of races due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: AP Photo

"Due to the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, the FIA, Formula One and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.

"The FIA and Formula One continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.

"The FIA and Formula One expect to begin the 2020 Championship season as soon as it is safe to do so after May and will continue to regularly monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation."

Originally published as Monaco GP postponed, EPL extends suspension