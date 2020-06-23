Moment ‘snake’ is shamed and backstabbed

Garth upsets the hot guy and no one is having a bar of it.

Big Brother's most clumsy trash talker is stabbed in the back by the queen of the house on Monday after being publicly shamed by the hot guy who has never uttered a word until tonight.

It's always a surprise when you hear a hot person talk for the first time. I mean, it's not like they even need to talk. They're hot - job's done.

Anyway, Garth gets shouldered out by the mastermind Ange-a-licious when she abandons her own scheme at the final second.

He can't believe it and a stunned look is plastered across his face as he's made to wheel his suitcase full of old lady blouses out of the mansion.

Garth is really not as slick as he thinks. Angela used him like a puppet last night to white ant Ian and get him evicted. It was merely another step in her masterplan to destroy the cool kid group in the house. And she did it all from her remote lair.

When Big Brother reinstalls Ange-a-licious in the house tonight to resume her reign as queen, no one suspects any funny business with her. But they absolutely blame Garth and his very obvious gossiping for Ian's demise. They want revenge.

Of course, Garth has no idea that everyone is onto him.

Meanwhile, Angela knows she's safe so she spends the day reconverting the diary room back to her own personal relaxation facility.

"I got a fire in my belly. And I don't even need to do much - just sign a cheque at the end of this. I've got the advantage - I'm very likeable. People love me even though they don't know I'm just going to pick them out, one by one," she sighs as she files her nails and kicks back.

Have Chad and Sophie had sex yet? Despite our online petition, they have not. Jeez, it's almost like online petitions accomplish nothing.

They're still occasionally sharing a bed and we monitor them while they sleep. Sophie's right boob is hanging out the side of the doona and producers have to blur it. I'm just reporting the facts here.

It’s like that rogue boob is tryna run away.

Garth is still running around the house thinking he has got everyone on side and his perception couldn't be more further from the truth. The cool kids decide to stack the votes against him at the elimination. Whoever wins the next challenge will nominate Garth alongside two of the cool boys.

"Let's blindside the hell out of him," Dan chuckles.

Ugh, this is just like the nominations for school captain at my primary school. I was Garth - sans the blouse.

Don’t give me that face – you heard what I said, Garth.

Zoe wins the elimination challenge which is as interesting as a really long game of jenga and she follows through with the cool kid plan. Garth is put up for elimination alongside Dan and Shane. We have no idea who Shane is or when he entered the house but whatever.

Within seconds of Kruges Zoom-calling in for the elimination ceremony, a voice suddenly starts yabbering away and we all begin looking around trying to figure out where on earth it's coming from. After a long moment of confusion, we all realise it's the hot guy - the one with the '90s undercut who wears the weird outfits and looks like he could be a secret fourth brother on Home Improvement.

Well, well, well. Hey there, hot guy.

Until now it’s always been my belief that all hot people should be mutes.

We listen intently, like he's a precious child who has something very important to say.

"Trust is very important," he stammers. "I mean, it's the only thing that's keeping you and your friends together. Your alliances - it's your money in here. It's what you trade. I feel like I just wanna air it with everybody in the house because I might not get a chance to if the person does go home. It's with Garth."

The camera cuts straight to Garth and his shoulder pads almost fly off.

Spewin’.

"The way he has played this game, it hasn't sat well with me. Watching him be a part of Angie's removal from the house, being a part of the choreography that sent Angie home," he continues. Everyone looks at Ange to see if she's hurt by the revelation. She smirks to herself because these dumdums have no idea that she played Garth at his own game.

"And then watching you slither your way up her leg and latch on," the hot guy rambles on with his take-down of Garth, "just watching all that unfold … I don't like what you're doing. And that's the way I feel and that's definitely the way my vote's going to be."

Honestly, Garth should be ashamed. He upset the hot guy. And he also made the hot guy speak. It's despicable.

We applaud the hot guy for his bravery. It's not easy being hot and having to also talk. But he found the strength and, regardless of what he said, we were always going to agree with and support him because he's hot.

Dan cops one vote and Garth is hit with the remaining 12 - mainly because he almost made the hot guy cry. That random Shane guy gets no votes. Garth was the only person to follow through with the plan to vote out Dan. And Angela? She hoodwinked Garth and abandoned the scheme at the final second, voting him out instead.

"I can't help a sinking ship," she shrugs.

Garth can't believe it.

"Angela said she was going to support me," he mutters to himself as he tries to quickly think of some payback he can inflict on the woman who fooled him.

"For what it's worth, I was in the bunker!" he yells, dramatically pointing to Ange across the room like it's a bad courtroom drama.

Everyone ignores him and he strops out in a huff while monologuing to himself down the hallway.

"I was a force to be reckoned with. And I think a lot of people were really threatened by it," he snips, escaping the house faster than Sophie's runaway boob.

