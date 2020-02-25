Modern parents shamed for parenting choices

SOCIAL media can be used to educate the public, but seven out of 10 parents feel there is now more judgment of parenting than in the past.

Huggie's survey of 1035 stay-at-home parents of children aged 0-12 showed more than half of parents have felt shamed for their parenting choices.

WORDS HURT: Debbie Huizer, of Mackay, is a mum of three: Seth, 6, Emily, 4 and Cooper, 3. Picture: Heidi Petith

Mackay mum of three Debbie Huizer said people regularly judged her when caring for four-year-old daughter Emily, who has a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

"People don't stop to think everyone has a story … you can't tell her to be quiet like a normal child … the worst part about it is they do it behind your back," Ms Huizer said.

Emily's disability means she cannot walk or talk.

Ms Huizer said she had been judged by many of the older generation when using disability parking but she was happy to explain and educate people.

MUM AT LAST: Paula Moore, of Seaforth, with daughter Lychi, 1.

Seaforth mum of one, Paula Moore, was judged after she shared her age when she became a mum on a Facebook post.

"I put 44 and I was quite surprised at how many mothers put that shocked face (emoji)," Ms Moore said.

"About eight or 10 mothers asked why I waited so long.

"It wasn't that we waited, I thought I couldn't have kids … a lot of people assume I'm a grandma, but it doesn't bother me."

About eight in 10 parents thought online forums made it easier to parent-shame, according to the survey.

PROUD MUM: Denlyn Maddern, of Palmyra, with son Jaydyn, 3. Picture: Heidi Petith

But for Palmyra mum, Denlyn Maddern, the judgment was face-to-face.

She said she was expelled from high school after falling pregnant.

"Being a young mum, I was on my own … everyone went around saying the only reason I got pregnant was to get Centrelink," Ms Maddern said.

Yet Ms Maddern enrolled at another school and finished her senior years, missing only one term of school when she gave birth to son, Jaydyn, now three.

Psychologist Sabina Read said parent-shaming could lead parents to develop mental health issues.

"With many people being unaware of how their remarks are perceived, we need to be more conscious of how we treat parents when they're most vulnerable," she said.