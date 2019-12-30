Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are concerned for the well being of Emma Hay believed to be headed to Noosa.
Police are concerned for the well being of Emma Hay believed to be headed to Noosa.
News

Missing woman was Noosa bound

30th Dec 2019 8:21 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM

POLICE are seeking urgent assistance to locate a 36-year-old woman missing from McDowall (North Brisbane) since Christmas Eve believed to be travelling to Noosa.

Emma Hay left a residence on Bisset Pl around 11am and is potentially using public transport or ride-sharing applications.

Police and family hold concern for her safety, due to a medical condition and may appear dazed and confused if approached by members of the public.

She is described as caucasian in appearance, around 160cm tall, of proportionate build with short brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators are appealing to Emma, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

emma hay missing woman noosa police police
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: 16 Ipswich drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 16 Ipswich drink and drug drivers face court

        Crime A SLEW of drink drivers have been processed by Ipswich courts in December. Here are 16 drink drivers named and shamed.

        Police probe suburban stabbing

        premium_icon Police probe suburban stabbing

        News Two men stabbed in overnight incident, with one seriously injured

        Police chase results in teen arrest

        premium_icon Police chase results in teen arrest

        Crime Police charged a teen following the pursuit of an alleged stolen car

        Ipswich’s biggest heart serving meals for 30 years

        premium_icon Ipswich’s biggest heart serving meals for 30 years

        News There’s an old saying that goes “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day...