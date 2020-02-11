Menu
MISSING: Police search for man missing from Ipswich

Paige Ashby
by
11th Feb 2020 9:25 PM

POLICE have called for urgent public assistance to locate 24-year-old Jacob Storey.

Jacob was last seen when he left an address on Coen Street yesterday at 2.30pm.

The vehicle Jacob was driving was located today by police at the Haig Street Reserve however he has not been found.

Officers hold concerns for his safety as he suffers from a medical condition.

Jacob is described as 165cm tall with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red Indigenous Rabbitohs shirt and shorts.

He has a tattoo on his eyebrow and one on his wrist.

Anyone who may have seen Jacob is urged to contact police.

 

