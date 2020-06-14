Menu
Police found the 34-year-old man’s body in bushland on Sunday. Picture: iStock
News

Missing man’s body found in bushland

by Sarah McPhee
14th Jun 2020 5:45 PM

The body of a man who went dirt bike riding in Brisbane's southwest yesterday afternoon has been found in bushland.

The 34-year-old, from Windsor in the city's inner north, travelled into parklands at Heathwood to ride his bike on Saturday.

He was last seen at 1pm.

 

 

"After failing to return home last night, police were alerted and began investigating," police said in a statement today.

"Sadly, the man was located deceased this morning at 8.30am in bushland."

The man's death is being treated as the result of a motorcycle crash and the forensic crash unit is investigating.

Originally published as Missing man's body found in bushland

dirt bike crash editors picks fatal crash found body missing man

