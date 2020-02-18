Menu
Missing 15 year old Ipswich teen

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
18th Feb 2020 11:50 AM

Ipswich police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on February 13 at an Ipswich supermarket.

The girl left the Ellensborough Street shopping centre sometime between 3.20pm and 6.20pm and was believed to have been in the company of other teens.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 150cms tall with a slim build, long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a T-shirt, white sliders with black socks and was carrying a blue backpack.

Police hold concerns for her safety and wellbeing.

The girl is known to visit local shopping centres, fast food outlets and uses public transport. She is known to frequent both the Ipswich and Toowoomba areas.

The girl, or anyone who knows of her current whereabouts, is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

