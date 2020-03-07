Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Katter's Australian Party, Robbie Katter with Nick Dametto and Shane Knuth. (AAP image, John Gass)
Katter's Australian Party, Robbie Katter with Nick Dametto and Shane Knuth. (AAP image, John Gass)
Politics

Minister’s ‘failing in duties’ on NQ crime crisis, frustrated KAP says

by MADURA MCCORMACK
7th Mar 2020 4:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE historic surge in crime in North Queensland is "nothing short of a crisis" that deserves a response usually reserved for destructive cyclones, Katter's Australian Party leader Robbie Katter has said.

The Traeger MP blasted Queensland's youth and police ministers, saying they were failing in their duties if they didn't spend two weeks on the ground in places like Mt Isa and Townsville in search for real solutions to the crime crisis sweeping the region.

Mr Katter's comments come as the Townsville Bulletin and the Cairns Post united in a joint call to arms demanding every MP from the Burdekin to the tip of the Cape send a message to Brisbane that residents had had enough of rising crime.

KAP colleague Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto, alongside party patriarch Kennedy MP Bob Katter and members of grassroots anti-crime group Townsville One Community, yesterday said the current Youth Justice system simply wasn't working to alleviate crime.

Police data has revealed, that just like Townsville, Mt Isa has recently endured the worst month for home break-ins since 2001, with a total of 120 unlawful entry offences recorded in January.

"When there's a cyclone, you'll see the Emergency Service Minister there for three or four days observing, and this (crime issue) is nothing short of a crisis of that magnitude," Robbie Katter said.

"If I was the youth justice minister of the police minister, I'd think nothing short of me spending a week or two up in places like Mt Isa or Townsville."

More Stories

Show More
bob katter crime juvenile crime katter's australian party politics queensland politics robbie katter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIVISION 2: Candidates choose their favourite contenders

        premium_icon DIVISION 2: Candidates choose their favourite contenders

        News A divisive question asked at the QT election forums has put candidates on the spot

        Three taken to hospital after high school fume incident

        premium_icon Three taken to hospital after high school fume incident

        Health Twenty-two people at a high school west of have been treated

        International Women’s Day: Celebrating our strong women

        premium_icon International Women’s Day: Celebrating our strong women

        News Women of Ipswich celebrate International Women's Day

        SE QLD now firmly in path of monster cyclones

        premium_icon SE QLD now firmly in path of monster cyclones

        Weather Insurance Australia Group warns of increasing risk of cyclones