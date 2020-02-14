Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was jailed for chocking and throwing his partner during a vicious assault.
A man was jailed for chocking and throwing his partner during a vicious assault.
Crime

Miner jailed for vicious assault on partner

Shayla Bulloch
by and Shayla Bulloch
14th Feb 2020 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman was left with scratches and bruises when her former partner choked and threw rocks at her in a violent exchange.

Scott Francis Rice was visibly shocked when Judge John Coker sentenced him to three years' jail, to serve one year actual prison time.

The former Mount Isa mine labourer left his victim with four bruises and a cut on the back of her neck in an assault.

Townsville District Court heard how Rice choked her twice, once after she retaliated, and threw rocks at her while she tried to retreat.

He pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to domestic violence-related choking and assault charges.

The victim sustained some of her injuries in the fall to the ground after the rocks were thrown.

Defence barrister Dane Marley said his client suffered trauma when he struggled with rehabilitation from a disease after a serious car crash.

Judge Coker was clear that the victim could have suffered a more serious injury, saying his sentencing needed to reflect that severity.

He sentenced Rice to three years' jail with a parole release date of February 11, 2021. Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

Show More
assault attack court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery surrounds killed teacher’s final moments

        premium_icon Mystery surrounds killed teacher’s final moments

        Crime The bizarre death of a popular French teacher allegedly held captive and tortured before being hit by a truck on the M1 has led forensic officers to a tiny Brisbane...

        Premier’s support plunges to same level as Bligh bloodbath

        premium_icon Premier’s support plunges to same level as Bligh bloodbath

        Politics A record low number of voters believe the state is heading in the right...

        More hands on deck needed to bring comedy to life

        premium_icon More hands on deck needed to bring comedy to life

        News Theatre group invites community to pick up a paintbrush to brighten up stage

        Owners urged to look after pets after mushroom explosion

        premium_icon Owners urged to look after pets after mushroom explosion

        News Keep an eye out for your dog during the wet weather.